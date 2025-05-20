Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Travel

Hawaiian Airlines flight diverted on San Diego tarmac over possible bomb threat; person arrested

Nearly 300 passengers evacuated as multiple law enforcement agencies searched the aircraft bound for Honolulu

Nick Butler By Nick Butler Fox News
Published
close
One person was arrested after a Hawaiian Airlines flight was diverted off the tarmac while taxiing prior to departure from the San Diego International Airport over a possible bomb threat onboard.

The Port of San Diego Harbor Police confirmed on X that Hawaiian Airlines Flight 15 was diverted after dispatch received a call from the captain of the plane with reports of a possible bomb threat aboard the aircraft.

"The flight was set to depart from the San Diego International Airport to Honolulu, Hawaii, and had just detached from the jetway when a flight attendant informed the flight’s captain that a passenger reported a possible bomb onboard," the post said.

"An arrest has been made," Port of San Diego spokesperson Brianne Mundy Page said in an email, according to The Associated Press. There was no immediate information about a suspect or possible charges, but Page said more details would be released later.

PLANE UNDERGOES SECURITY SEARCH 'AWAY FROM MAIN TERMINAL' NEAR DC AFTER OMINOUS SOUND REPORTED DURING FLIGHT

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 15

A Hawaiian Airlines airplane sits on the tarmac after an evacuation May 20, 2025, at the San Diego International Airport in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Port of San Diego Harbor Police’s Maritime Tactical team, K-9 Team and Joint Terrorism Task Force and the San Diego Fire Department and FBI all responded to search the aircraft and its contents.

All 293 people aboard the plane were escorted off the aircraft and taken to a safe area while the various law enforcement agencies searched the plane.

Isai Solorzano, a Navy sailor who was on the flight, told FOX 5 KUSI what he witnessed, explaining law enforcement officials boarded the plane and asked about the owner of some specific containers.

AMERICAN AIRLINES  FLIGHT RETURNS TO GATE OVER PASSENGER HOTSPOT NAME MENTIONING ‘BOMB’

Plane sitting on the tarmac

The Hawaiian Airlines Airbus 330-200 was diverted, and all 293 passengers were evacuated. Police said nothing suspicious was found. (Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"One guy stood up, (and) they immediately told him to turn around and put him in handcuffs," Solorzano said. "They took him away."

Police confirmed nothing suspicious was found onboard the aircraft.

Honolulu skyline

The Hawaiian Airlines flight was headed to Honolulu.  (iStock)

The San Diego Airport posted on X saying there were no delays at the airport from the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Do you have any tips? Reach out to Nick.Butler@Fox.com.

