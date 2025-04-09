Expand / Collapse search
Plane undergoes security search 'away from main terminal' near DC after ominous sound reported during flight

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Plane crew reports concerning sound during flight Video

Police cleared a Frontier airplane at Dulles Airport on Wednesday following a security search prompted by a concerning noise during the flight. (WTTG)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a possible security incident on Wednesday prompted 91 passengers to evacuate from a Frontier Airlines plane.

Frontier Airlines Flight 4708 from Hartsfield/Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Washington Dulles International Airport landed safely in Virginia at about 2:35 p.m. local time after the crew reported a possible security incident, according to the FAA.

travelers at airport

Travelers at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, VA on October 16, 2024. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A Frontier Airlines spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement the plane was on the ground at Dulles Airport "parked away from the main terminal," while the aircraft underwent a precautionary security search.

The incident stemmed from a "beeping noise" coming from the cargo hold during the flight, according to a Frontier spokesperson. 

A photo of the airport

Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines signage at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. agreed to buy Spirit Airlines Inc. for $2.9 billion in cash and stock, uniting two ultra-low-cost carriers targeting the recovering U.S. leisure-travel market. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Airports Authority police, fire and operations personnel responded to the runway, according to a statement from Dulles Airport.

Police inspected and cleared the aircraft at 4:45 p.m.

Frontier Airlines

A Frontier Airlines plane prepares to land. (Tayfun CoSkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

Passengers deplaned on the taxiway via mobile lounge, according to the FAA and Dulles Airport.

The passengers and their baggage were transported to the main terminal.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.