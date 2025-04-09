Plane undergoes security search 'away from main terminal' near DC after ominous sound reported during flight

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a possible security incident on Wednesday prompted 91 passengers to evacuate from a Frontier Airlines plane.

Frontier Airlines Flight 4708 from Hartsfield/Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Washington Dulles International Airport landed safely in Virginia at about 2:35 p.m. local time after the crew reported a possible security incident, according to the FAA.

A Frontier Airlines spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement the plane was on the ground at Dulles Airport "parked away from the main terminal," while the aircraft underwent a precautionary security search.

The incident stemmed from a "beeping noise" coming from the cargo hold during the flight, according to a Frontier spokesperson.

Airports Authority police, fire and operations personnel responded to the runway, according to a statement from Dulles Airport.

Police inspected and cleared the aircraft at 4:45 p.m.

Passengers deplaned on the taxiway via mobile lounge, according to the FAA and Dulles Airport.

The passengers and their baggage were transported to the main terminal.