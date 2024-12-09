Expand / Collapse search
Airlines

Passenger aboard Volaris flight in Mexico arrested after allegedly trying to divert plane to US

No passengers injured aboard Volaris flight in Mexico, airline says

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A passenger aboard a domestic flight in Mexico was arrested after he allegedly tried to divert the plane to the U.S., the airline said Sunday.

The incident happened aboard a Volaris flight from El Bajío to Tijuana when the passenger tried to force the plane to redirect, the airline said in a statement. 

The crew intervened and restrained the man, according to the airline, though the plane was forced to land at the International Airport of Guadalajara in central Mexico.

"The crew acted according to established security procedures and, according to protocol, the plane was diverted to the airport in Guadalajara, where the airline turned the passenger over to the custody of competent authorities," Volaris said.

Volaris airplane and Mexican flag

A passenger aboard a Volaris flight was arrested after the airline said he tried to forcibly divert the plane to the U.S. early Sunday. (Reuters/Henry Romero, File)

The airline said no passengers were injured. After the man was arrested and removed from the plane, passengers continued to their destination.

Volaris airplane

After the man was arrested, the airline said passengers continued to their destination. (Reuters/Henry Romero, File)

It was unclear where in the U.S. the man was trying to force the plane.

A witness aboard the flight detailed how the man, who was traveling with his wife and children, grabbed a flight attendant and threatened her with a pen against her neck, FOX5 San Diego reported. The witness said the man tried to grab the handle of a door on the plane, saying he would jump to his death with the flight attendant.

Volaris airplane

Officials did not immediately release a motive for the man's alleged actions. (Reuters/Edgard Garrido, File)

While the man’s motive remains unclear, passengers aboard the plane said the man claimed that his life and the lives his family were in danger if the flight did not land in the U.S., the outlet reported.