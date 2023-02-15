Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Parkland high school placed on lockdown after undisclosed threat, all clear given

Broward County Sheriff's Office officials would not say what triggered the nearly two-hour lockdown

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner , Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Father of child killed in Parkland shooting speaks out on anniversary of tragedy Video

Father of child killed in Parkland shooting speaks out on anniversary of tragedy

Ryan Petty, who lost his 14-year-old daughter Alaina in the 2018 Parkland shooting, spoke out against gun control in an interview with Fox News Digital and called instead for armed security and active shooter drills to help protect students.

A Parkland, Florida high school was put into a lockdown status on Wednesday afternoon after law enforcement authorities received a call about a possible threat.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said at 1:51 p.m., deputies received information about a possible threat at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Pines Island Road in Parkland.

Photos of the 17 people killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting are displayed on the 5th anniversary of the shooting on February 14, 2023, in Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Florida. On February 14, 2018, fourteen students and three staff members were killed during the shooting at the school. 

Photos of the 17 people killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting are displayed on the 5th anniversary of the shooting on February 14, 2023, in Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Florida. On February 14, 2018, fourteen students and three staff members were killed during the shooting at the school.  (Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

The high school is the same location of a shooting five years and 1 day ago that left 14 students and three staff members dead after gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at the school.

POLITICIANS EXPRESS CONDOLENCES ON FIVE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF PARKLAND SHOOTING

On Wednesday, a helicopter reportedly circled the skies above the school with a heavy police presence in place.

After receiving the threat on Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit was told to investigate the situation, triggered by what the department's public information team said was a phone call.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz sits at the the defense table during his sentencing hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. 

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz sits at the the defense table during his sentencing hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.  (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

The Sheriff’s Office said no immediate threat was identified and the students and staff were safe.

PARKLAND HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: AT LEAST 17 KILLED, SUSPSECT IN CUSTODY, FLORIDA SHERIFF SAYS

Cathleen Brennan with the Broward County Public Schools, Office of Communications and Legislative Affairs said echoed the Sheriff’s office’s message in that the school was on a secure status.

The school district notified parents and guardians that there was additional police presence on the scene and that the district was working with law enforcement.

"No one is permitted on or off campus at this time," the notification said. "We will keep you updated as new information becomes available."

School dismissal was delayed until an all-clear was received by the Sheriff’s Office. That all-clear was delivered at 3:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, and all information is preliminary.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.