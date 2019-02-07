Parents of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth keep custody of child as criminal inquiry progresses

A Colorado judge has decided that the 1-year-old daughter of Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day, and her fiance, Patrick Frazee, will stay with her maternal grandparents as prosecutors pursue a murder charge against Frazee.

A state court spokesman’s statement did not provide details of the closed hearing held Thursday in the custody case of Kaylee, which involved Frazee and Berreth's parents.

Frazee was arrested in late December and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder and three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder after authorities found enough evidence to connect him to 29-year-old Berreth’s death.

Her body has not been found.

Berreth was last seen on surveillance video entering a grocery store in Woodland Park with Kaylee, whom she shared with Frazee.

Her cellphone pinged from Gooding, Idaho, three days after she was last seen alive.

IDAHO NURSE TO BE CHARGED IN CONNECTION TO KELSEY BERRETH’S DISAPPEARANCE

Krystal Lee, 32, an Idaho nurse, is expected to be charged in connection with her disappearance; she is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning on one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Police have said evidence indicates Berreth was killed in her Woodland Park home on or around Thanksgiving.

Frazee is due back in court Feb. 19 in the criminal case.

Attorneys with the state public defender’s office representing Frazee have said they will not comment on ongoing cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.