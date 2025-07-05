Parents desperately seeking answers on missing campers after Texas flood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Parents are searching for information about their children's whereabouts as dozens remain missing after a deadly, devastating river flood swept through a local Christian camp. Two girls, Renee Smajstrla and Janie Hunt, were found dead, according to A Voice for the Voiceless, a nonprofit that advocates for "the missing, voiceless and crime victims." Officials say between 23 and 25 girls from Camp Mystic, an all-girls private Christian camp in Hunt, Texas, remain missing.

State officials confirmed Friday night that at least 25 people are dead, including adults and children. Among the deaths, 24 were reported in Kerr County and one was in Kendall County.

Families have lined up at reunification centers hoping to see their loved ones. According to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, Ingram Elementary School in Ingram, Texas, and The Arcadia Live Theater in Kerrville, Texas, are being used as reunification centers.

Camp Mystic, which had approximately 750 attendees, reportedly told parents that if they had not been contacted directly it meant that their child was accounted for.

Ellen Toranzo told Fox News Digital that her daughter, Greta Toranzo, is one of the campers who went missing during the flood. Carrie Hanna also confirmed to Fox News Digital that her daughter, Hadley, is unaccounted for.

Elinor Lester, 13, told the Associated Press she was evacuated with her cabinmates by helicopter after wading through floodwaters. Lester also said that the "camp was completely destroyed" in the disastrous flood. The outlet noted that Lester was housed on higher ground at the camp, known as Senior Hill. Younger campers, who can begin attending at age 8, are housed along the riverbanks and were the first to flood, according to the Associated Press.

The National Guard was deployed in Texas to respond after heavy rain on Friday morning caused the Guadalupe River to rise nearly 30 feet in 45 minutes. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem later said that members of the U.S. Coast Guard were deployed to assist in evacuations.

Helicopters and military vehicles were used for evacuations. As of Friday night, 237 people had been evacuated, including 167 by helicopter.

Texas deployed more than 1,000 state responders and over 800 vehicles and equipment assets, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's office. The governor also declared an emergency for 15 counties, and his office said that more could be added to the list.

"This is a time when we, as a state, need God more than ever," Abbott said in a statement. "The one thing I hear the most are the prayers that are being sent for those who are in harm’s way."

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that the floods were "shocking" and "a terrible thing." He also said the state would receive federal aid and that his administration was working with Abbott.

"Our nation's heart breaks for the victims in Texas and their families. Just an incomprehensible tragedy," Vice President JD Vance wrote on X. "I hope everyone affected knows they're in the prayers of my family, and of millions of Americans."

The vice president, a devout Catholic, also included the Eternal Rest Prayer in his post.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office is encouraging those with missing loved ones to call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 for information.

