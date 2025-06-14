Texas Department of Public Safety closes Capitol grounds following 'credible threat' to lawmakers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on X that they have evacuated the Texas Capitol building and surrounding grounds.

The evacuation came after Texas DPS discovered a credible threat to lawmakers.

The same lawmakers who were threatened were planning on attending a protest later today.

The Texas DPS also announced that both the capitol and grounds will remain temporarily closed while the threat is under investigation.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick posted on X to heed the warning and take the threat seriously.

"I urge everyone to take appropriate precautions and heed the warning of the Texas Department of Public Safety until the threat is no longer active," Patrick said on X. "Just today, a credible threat was made to possibly kill members of the Texas Legislature at the Capitol."

Patrick also said on X that while lawmakers receive threats and emails monthly, each must be taken seriously.

"There’s a difference between free speech complaints, which we welcome, and making death threats. The latter can be a crime. What happened today in Minnesota was an absolute criminal act and a tragic loss of life. Our prayers go out to those in Minnesota," Patrick said on X.

Protests are currently happening throughout the country.

The day is being described as a "day of defiance" against President Donald Trump and his allies.

These protestors say they are defending democracy and are opposed to what they call Trump’s "authoritarian" rule.

These protests come on the same day Trump has planned the 250th anniversary parade of the army in Washington D.C.

The Texas DPS is currently working with their law enforcement partners to investigate the matter.

