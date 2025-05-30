Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas driver catches dramatic partial overpass collapse on video

A section of the overpass gave way after it was hit by a crane-hauling truck

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Texas overpass collapse caught on video Video

Texas overpass collapse caught on video

Two brothers were driving on Interstate 27 in Tulia, Texas, when they said an overpass partially collapsed after a tractor-trailer hit it. (Credit: Leonel Vasquez via Storyful)

A Texas driver caught a partial overpass collapse on video this week as he was driving underneath it. 

Leonel Vasquez and his brother were driving on Interstate 27 in Tulia, Texas, from his work in Amarillo when they saw a tractor-trailer hit the overpass, he told Storyful, FOX 4 reported. 

The tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries, FOX 4 reported. 

TWO INJURED AFTER MILITARY VEHICLE CRASHES OVER HIGHWAY RETAINING WALL, PLUNGES 30 FEET ONTO ROAD BELOW

Stills of the overpass collapse

A Texas driver caught a partial overpass collapse on video this week as he was driving underneath it.  (Leonel Vasquez via Storyful)

No other injuries were reported. 

The overpass before the collapse

The overpass before the collapse. (Leonel Vasquez via Storyful)

The tractor-trailer was hauling a crane when it hit the overpass, Sgt. Adrian Briseno with the Texas Department of Public Safety said, according to KHOU-TV. 

The overpass remains closed. 

The overpass after the collapse

The overpass after the collapse.  (Leonel Vasquez via Storyful)

Tulia is around 50 miles south of Amarillo. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for comment. 