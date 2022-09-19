Expand / Collapse search
Parent caught with gun, drugs at Georgia park on opening day of youth football

Police have not identified suspect, nor said what he will be charged with

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Police in Georgia say they arrested a parent found with a firearm and drugs while children were present. 

South Fulton police announced that the arrest happened while park rangers were patrolling Welcome All Park for the opening day of youth football on Saturday. 

Parents alerted the park rangers of another parent who had drugs and a gun, police said on Facebook.

A photo with the parent's face blurred out with a gun and the alleged drugs on the ranger's vehicle were also shared. 

South Fulton Police Park Rangers were patrolling Welcome All Park for the opening day of youth football today. Parents alerted Park Rangers of another parent possessing a firearm and drugs while children were present.

"We will not tolerate the use of drugs in our city parks," the department wrote.

The suspect's identity has not been released at the time of this reporting, and it is unclear any charges he may face. 

