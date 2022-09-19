Three teenagers shot at 'marketed' rental house party in Texas, sheriff says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The search continues in Texas for the person who opened fire at a party that hundreds of people were attending, injuring three.

The shooting happened Saturday evening around 11:30 p.m. at a home in Katy used as a short-term rental, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told FOX 26 Houston. Around 200 people, mostly teenagers, were at the party.

"You could see with the door wide open that the house itself was full. I knew that the house had been empty, so I called 911. I thought maybe they just broke into the house," neighbor Jim Shinabarger said.

Shinabarger told the TV station he was on the phone with dispatch when he heard six shots ring out. He asked for emergency medical services to respond when he saw at least one teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

The party was pitched as a homecoming after-party for Paetow High School, and marketed on social media, Gonzalez said via Twitter. Teens from multiple area schools attended.

At some point during the gathering, an argument broke out between two groups and gunfire erupted.

Three partygoers — two 18-year-olds and one 17-year-old — were hit while trying to run away. Two of them were rushed to a hospital in stable condition, while a third was taken before officials arrived, FOX 26 reports. They are all expected to recover.

Deputies do not have a suspect description at this time, but a search is underway.

The homeowner told FOX 26 that the home was rented through a private transaction, and he would have never allowed the rental if he knew such a large party would take place.

Sheriff Gonzalez also is urging anyone with information on the incident to call 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.