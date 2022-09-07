Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico
Published

Paraglider pilot dies in an Albuquerque crash

67-year-old crashed in New Mexico for unknown reasons

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man has died after the crash of a paraglider west of Albuquerque, New Mexico State Police said Tuesday.

Police were called Saturday about a downed aircraft in an open field north of the Route 66 Casino on Interstate 40.

NYC AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER RECALLS HIS EXPERIENCE WORKING ON 9/11: 'COMPLETELY AGHAST'

They said 67-year-old Carl Apodaca of Albuquerque was piloting his paraglider when it crashed for unknown reasons.

Carl Apodaca died from a paragliding accident in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Carl Apodaca died from a paragliding accident in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Police said Apodaca was pronounced deceased at the scene from his injuries.