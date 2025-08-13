AG Pam Bondi suggests Trump's crime crackdown in DC will help Latino residents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump’s order to crack down on crime in the nation’s capital is "crystal clear," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox Noticias host Rachel Campos-Duffy in an exclusive interview Wednesday.

"I don't have to tell you about the violent crime that we're seeing every day," Bondi said. "Staffers are shot walking out. Drive-bys are happening in the nation's capital. And no more – it's going to stop."

On Monday, Trump federalized the capital city’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), giving federal agencies supervisory power over the MPD. That same day, a man was fatally shot in Northwest D.C., marking the federal district’s 100th homicide this year.

Bondi insisted Trump’s order aims to help D.C. residents of all ethnicities, including Latinos, who comprise over 10% of D.C.’s population.

"President Trump wants to make Washington D.C., our nation's capital, safe for all of us, for Latinos, for all of us who live here," Bondi said.

Safety is not the president’s only goal, the attorney general added. Trump also wants to make the capital city "clean" and "beautiful again."

"All of these buildings are in disarray," she lamented. "We want families to be able to come here and go to our museums, which are free. Go to the Smithsonian, go to the National Gallery, go to the zoo."

While "Liberation Day" critics cite MPD statistics to argue D.C.’s crime is at a "30-year low," the department suspended one of its police commanders in May for allegedly falsifying crime numbers in his reports.

This scandal is something U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro is "looking into," Bondi revealed.

"It's so important," Bondi said. "You can't deflate statistics because people need to know, people need to be safe, and we have all of our federal agencies out there for the last four or five nights."

When a reporter similarly asked Pirro about the reported drop in crime rates Tuesday, the former Fox News host did not hold back.

"You tell the kid who was just beat the hell and back with a severe concussion and a broken nose, ‘Crime is down,’" Pirro said. "No, that falls on deaf ears, and my ears are deaf to that, and that's why I fight the fight."

Pirro was the latest member of the Trump administration to cite violent acts of crime that preceded "Liberation Day," including a former DOGE staffer being assaulted and a 21-year-old congressional intern being murdered in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in June.

Pirro’s comments came as media critics like Politico argued Trump wants to "cast the city as dangerous," with Democrats like Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker going so far as to compare the president's federal takeover to Nazi Germany.

Watch Rachel Campos-Duffy's entire interview with Attorney General Bondi on Fox Noticias.