Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

PA officers face trial for manslaughter charges in girl's death at football game

A young girl was caught in police crossfire after they shot vehicle they believed was involved in shooting

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three former police officers charged with killing a young girl when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game will face trial on manslaughter charges, a suburban Philadelphia judge ruled Monday.

Prosecutors contend the Sharon Hill officers negligently fired at a car they wrongly believed was involved in gunfire that broke out as the game ended. Four people were shot by police outside the stadium, including soon-to-be third grader Fanta Bility.

Ballistics testing could not determine which officer fired the shot that killed her, but a grand jury recommended that all three face charges in her August 2021 death. Brian Devaney, 41, Devon Smith, 34 and Sean Dolan, 25 were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.

PENNSYLVANIA SHOOTING AT HS FOOTBALL GAME LEAVES CHILD DEAD, OTHERS HURT

Delaware County Common Pleas Judge Margaret Amoroso upheld all of the charges at Monday's hearing, according to Margie McAboy, a spokesperson for District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Their lawyers have accused prosecutors of succumbing to political pressure to pursue charges. They did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment on Monday.

Fanta Bility, a drawing of her pictured here on a poster at a protest at the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, Pennsylvania., on Jan. 13, 2022, was shot and killed by police who opened fire on a vehicle at a high school football game.

Fanta Bility, a drawing of her pictured here on a poster at a protest at the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, Pennsylvania., on Jan. 13, 2022, was shot and killed by police who opened fire on a vehicle at a high school football game. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The officers told investigators they thought the car driving toward them was the likely source of the gunfire, prompting them to return fire.

Bility had attended the game with her mother and an older sister who was also shot but survived. Her family, who belongs to a community of immigrants from Guinea, described her as a sweet child who had a smile for everyone.

The officers were later fired by the Sharon Hill Council, a small borough near Philadelphia International Airport. Devaney was not wearing a body camera at the time, while Dolan and Smith did not turn theirs on, investigators said.

GUNFIRE AT PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME LEAVES 2 TEENS WOUNDED: REPORTS

The chaotic scene unfolded after two teens got into an argument and exchanged gunfire outside the Academy Park High School stadium. The district attorney initially charged the teens with murder over the child's death, but those charges were later dismissed.