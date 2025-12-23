PA man charged with attempting to make weapons of mass destruction after neighbor tip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A counterterrorism investigation involving local, state and federal authorities led to the arrest of a Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania man accused of attempting to possess or manufacture weapons of mass destruction.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce’s Office said 24-year-old Saleh Edwards has been charged with criminal attempt to possess or manufacture weapons of mass destruction.

The DA’s office, Wilkes-Barre City Police and the FBI launched an investigation after being notified of suspicious activity involving a resident on Saint Clair Street.

FBI special agents, along with county detectives and Wilkes-Barre police, conducted a court-authorized search at Edwards’ home Sunday.

Court documents associated with the case have been filed under seal.

According to WNEP in Scranton, key court records remain sealed, limiting public details about what investigators found during the search of Edwards’ home. The documents could remain sealed until a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Jan. 5.

Sanguedolce told WNEP he would not discuss a possible motive or say whether investigators believe Edwards constructed or used an explosive device. It was unclear whether Edwards had retained an attorney.

The DA also said the investigation began after a neighbor on Saint Clair Street reported suspicious activity at the residence.

Edwards was arraigned on Sunday evening by Magisterial District Judge Donald L. Whittaker, who denied bail, citing concerns the defendant posed a danger to the public.

Court records show Edwards remains held at the county jail.

Court filings reportedly reviewed by WNEP show the district attorney’s office submitted at least one arrest warrant under seal Sunday. Luzerne County President Judge Stefanie J. Salavantis approved a 60-day sealing order.

Authorities blocked off Saint Clair Street as Wilkes-Barre police, county detectives and FBI special agents executed the search warrant.