UK town sees nearly 200 homes evacuated over potential explosives threat, 2 men arrested

Police in Derby, in central England, said the suspects were two men, one in his 40s and one in his 50s

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
close
A major incident was declared in Derby, a city in central England, as approximately 200 homes were evacuated and two men were arrested on suspicion of explosive offensives.

Derbyshire Constabulary said in a social media post that the evacuations were done as a precaution and that the evacuation zone was put in place after officers executed a warrant based "on intelligence about materials" at an address on Vulcan Street.

The two suspects who were arrested were both men, one in his 40s and one in his 50s, according to the Derbyshire Constabulary. The suspects are in law enforcement custody. They have not been identified further by authorities.

Aerial view of residential streets and an open green space in Derby with cars parked along multiple roads.

An aerial image shows the Derby neighborhood placed under evacuation, where about 200 homes were affected. (Google Earth)

A teen who lives in the area told the BBC that he was "shocked" when he learned about the evacuation.

"I was very shocked, I didn't know what to do. I literally jumped off my bed, put my clothes on, and then I was just letting everyone know [they had to leave]," Esteban Duda, 17, said.

Derbyshire Constabulary police vehicle

Authorities evacuated nearly 200 homes in the town of Derby, central England. (Derbyshire Constabulary via Facebook)

The British Army's Explosive Ordnance Division reportedly carried out a controlled explosion in the area, according to the BBC. Prior to the controlled explosion, authorities warned that residents in the area "may hear a bang."

Derbyshire Constabulary said that the incident was not being investigated as terrorism and that there is no risk to the surrounding community. However, as a precaution, those who live in the area are advised to prepare to be out of their homes for 24 hours.

Man being handcuffed

A man puts another man in handcuffs. (iStock)

Members of the public who are not at home or who have evacuated are advised to message the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, as officers are knocking on doors to ensure the area is clear. Those who cannot access social media are asked to use the 101 non-emergency number.

