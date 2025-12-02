University of Delaware student accused of 'frightening' plot to attack campus police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A University of Delaware student was arrested and charged at the federal and state levels after authorities disrupted an alleged plot targeting the University of Delaware Police Department.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware announced that Luqmaan Khan, 25, of Wilmington, was taken into custody Monday following a traffic stop in the city.

During a search of his truck, patrol officers from the New Castle County Police Department found a .357 caliber Glock handgun loaded with 27 rounds that was "inserted into a microplastic conversion firearm brace kit," as well as three more 27-round magazines, an armored ballistic plate and a marble composition notebook, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"In the handwritten notebook, Khan discussed additional weapons and firearms, how they could be used in an attack, and how law enforcement detection could be avoided once an attack was carried out," prosecutors added. "The notebook referenced a member of the University of Delaware’s Police Department by name, and included a layout of a building with entry and exit points under which the words 'UD Police Station' were printed."

FBI TIP LEADS NYPD TO 16-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED WITH LOADED GUN INSIDE SCHOOL

Khan was federally charged with illegally possessing a machinegun , an offense that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

University of Delaware interim President Laura Carlson said Khan was an undergraduate student at the time of his arrest.

"The University has temporarily separated the student from the University, including a ban from all UD campuses while legal matters are being resolved. We have been working closely with law enforcement throughout this matter and are sharing this information with you now that we have been cleared to do so," she said in a statement to the campus community.

"There are no known or immediate threats to the University of Delaware community," Carlson added. She described how authorities released "evidence of a plan that targeted the University of Delaware Police Department."

"This is frightening to all of us," Carlson said.

SUSPECTS IN FOILED HALLOWEEN TERROR PLOT PICTURED PRACTICING AT MICHIGAN GUN RANGE: FBI

The New Castle County Police Department (NCCPD) announced Tuesday that Khan is facing multiple charges at the state level, including felony counts of possession of a large capacity magazine and carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

"On Monday, November 24, 2025, at approximately 11:47 p.m., Patrol Officers from B-Squad were conducting a property check in Canby Park West when they observed a white Toyota Tacoma in the parkland, after hours," police said. "Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and contacted the driver, and sole occupant, 25-year-old Luqmaan Khan of Wilmington."

"Officers developed probable cause to order Khan out of the vehicle, and he refused to comply. Subsequently, Khan resisted arrest and was taken into custody by the officers," it added.

The following day, a search that included the FBI was carried out at Khan's residence in Wilmington.

"Within, law enforcement recovered a Glock 19 9mm handgun equipped with an illegal machinegun conversion device, commonly called a 'switch.' Law enforcement also recovered a .556 rifle with a scope and a red dot sight, eleven more extended magazines, hollow point rounds of ammunition, and a two-plate tactical vest equipped with a single ballistic plate," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This case is a quintessential example of federal and state law enforcement collaborating to neutralize a grave threat to Delaware before the worst could come to pass. I want to thank our dedicated law enforcement partners at the FBI and the NCCPD for their exceptional work. As always, we are proud to work with them to keep Delaware safe," acting U.S. Attorney Julianne Murray said in a statement.