Outgoing NIH director Francis Collins raises eyebrows singing about post-pandemic life

National Institute of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year, bid farewell to his role in the NIH by picking up a guitar and playing his own COVID-centric rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" titled "Somewhere Past the Pandemic."

"Somewhere past the pandemic, when we're free, there's a life I remember, full of activity," Collins sang in his parody. "Somewhere past the pandemic, no quarantine, we'll all stay well and healthy, thanks to a safe vaccine."

The parody song appears to be a piece close to Collin's heart. This was not the first time he has performed his musical tribute to the vaccine.

Collins performed a similar rendition back in November. A video of Collins performing "Somewhere Past the Pandemic" with an acoustic guitar was published to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences' official Youtube channel.

Collins said in October of this year that mounting accusations surrounding the agency's involvement in gain-of-function research and the Wuhan Institute of Virology had "absolutely" nothing to do with his resignation .

The 71-year-old physician-geneticist, who oversaw the research center for 12 years, announced his resignation Tuesday, saying he will step down from his post by the end of 2021.