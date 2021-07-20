Hannity: Fauci, NIH 'may have played a role' in development of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci and The National Institutes of Health "might have played a role" in the development of the "deadly COVID-19 virus," Sean Hannity argued on Tuesday night.

The Fox News host sounded off on"Hannity" after the left's "most cherished figure" was pressed on Capitol Hil regarding his "deceptive testimony" on "gain-of-function research and the Wuhan Institute of Virology"

"He is the left-wing, new green deal, socialist, most cherished public figure, long-time government doctor who is often wrong but never in doubt," Hannity said. "Anthony Flipflop Fauci is once again back in the news after Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky … confronted Fauci about his deceptive testimony surrounding … gain-of-function research and the Wuhan Institute of Virology."

RAND PAUL: FAUCI INTIMIDATES SCIENTISTS FROM CONTRADICTING HIM BECAUSE ‘HE CONTROLS ALL THE FUNDING’

Hannity claimed Dr. Fauci became "more indignant" and "defensive" as ever when questioned on the Senate floor amid reports from "multiple outlets," claiming a "Wuhan lab leak is the most likely cause" of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now, put simply Fauci's NIH might have played a role in developing the deadly COVID-19 virus," he said. "That would be something we need to get to the bottom of because now, according to multiple outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, a Wuhan lab leak is the most likely cause of the pandemic that has killed millions worldwide. But today, when asked about this very real possibility, Dr. Anthony Fauci became more indignant, more defensive than ever."

Hannity ripped Fauci for "playing word games" when discussing NIH-funded gain-of-function research in China along with the possibility of a lab leak theory claiming it's all an attempt to "escape any culpability or any responsibility."

He also rejected the NIH director's claims that Sen. Paul was "propagating" a "dangerous lie."



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If all of Dr. Fauci's friends and colleagues up and down the chain, whatever that means, say it wasn't technically gain-of-function research, well, then I guess it's settled. He's just totally off the hook," he exclaimed. "Well, according to a visibly shaken Dr. Fauci, yes, Senator Paul was just propagating what is called a dangerous lie."

"He's playing word games in order to escape any culpability or any responsibility," he added. "This is very serious. Why on earth was Anthony Fauci's NIH, sending any money whatsoever to any virology lab in China? Who in their right mind would ever think that's a good idea? And why is Fauci still serving in the White House?"