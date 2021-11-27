Omicron coronavirus variant identified in South Africa prompts travel restrictions: LIVE UPDATES
The U.S. plans to restrict travel from South Africa and a handful of other African countries in an attempt to contain the spread of the highly-mutated COVID variant, Biden administration officials said this week.
South Africa's Health Minister Joe Phaahla called travel restrictions from the country by the United States and other nations "unjustified."
“Covid-19 is a global health emergency," the health minister said, according to CNBC. "We must work together, not punish each other. Witch hunts don’t benefit anyone. South Africa wants to be an honest player in the world, to share health info not just of benefit to South Africans and citizens of the world.”
Phaahla said South Africa was being blamed for the new variant after scientists in the country identified it on Thursday. The variant has caused a surge of cases in South Africa.
Counties in Europe and Asia have also restricted travel from southern Africa.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency order on Friday in response to the identification of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
The emergency order is intended to increase hospital capacity in New York and will last until at least Jan. 15, when it will be reassessed.
According to a copy of the order, the state will utilize the "surge and flex system," which allows the Department of Health to limit non-essential and non-urgent hospital procedures in situations where a hospital has less than 10% staffed bed capacity.
The United States will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday over concerns of the "heavily mutated" COVID-19 omicron variant, senior administration officials said.
The Biden administration will follow advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and restrict travel from several African nations following the identification of variant B.1.1.529, which appears to be highly contagious among young people.
"This morning I was briefed by my chief medical advisor, Dr. Tony Fauci, and the members of our COVID response team, about the Omicron variant, which is spreading through Southern Africa," Biden said in a statement. As a precautionary measure until we have more information, I am ordering additional air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries. These new restrictions will take effect on November 29."
