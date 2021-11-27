Omicron coronavirus variant identified in South Africa prompts travel restrictions: LIVE UPDATES

South African foreign minister calls travel restrictions 'unjustified'

South Africa's Health Minister Joe Phaahla called travel restrictions from the country by the United States and other nations "unjustified."

“Covid-19 is a global health emergency," the health minister said, according to CNBC. "We must work together, not punish each other. Witch hunts don’t benefit anyone. South Africa wants to be an honest player in the world, to share health info not just of benefit to South Africans and citizens of the world.”

Phaahla said South Africa was being blamed for the new variant after scientists in the country identified it on Thursday. The variant has caused a surge of cases in South Africa.

Counties in Europe and Asia have also restricted travel from southern Africa.