Orlando FreeFall coming down after owner reaches settlement following Tyre Sampson's death

The Orlando FreeFall ride where a teenager lost his life last year is coming down after the owner reached an agreement with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

"We are pleased to have resolved this matter with FDACS without the necessity of a formal hearing," Trevor Arnold, GrayRobinson P.A., attorney for Orlando Slingshot wrote to FOX 35 Orlando. "As we publicly stated since October, we have been preparing for taking down the FreeFall ride once FDACS concluded its investigation."

Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the 400-foot drop tower ride operated by Orlando Slingshot in March 2022.

An autopsy showed that Tyre, a football player and honor roll student from the St. Louis area, suffered numerous broken bones and internal injuries in the fall, and his death by blunt force trauma was ruled an accident. It showed Tyre weighed 383 pounds, well above the ride manual’s weight limit of 287 pounds.

ORLANDO FREEFALL: OPERATING GROUP PLANS TO TAKE DOWN RIDE AFTER TEEN'S AMUSEMENT PARK DEATH

A report by outside engineers found sensors on the ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in the teen not being properly secured.

"The agreement, dated Feb. 6, allows the company to begin coordinating a timeline with all involved parties to take down the ride, which it expects will take several weeks to complete. As part of a settlement, Orlando Slingshot paid a $250,000 fine to FDACS and has agreed to never again operate the drop tower in Florida and will not reapply for a permit to do so in the future," FOX 35 states.

ORLANDO FREEFALL DEATH: TYRE SAMPSON'S FAMILY TAKES LEGAL ACTION AS LAWMAKERS FILE BILL IN HIS NAME

The ride opened at Orlando's ICON Park in December 2021.

Sampson's parents are suing the owner, manufacturer and landlord of the Orlando FreeFall, claiming they were all negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride. It has also been their wish to have the ride taken down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The settlement between Orlando Slingshot and the FDACS will have no impact on their lawsuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.