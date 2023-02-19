Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Orlando FreeFall coming down after owner reaches settlement following Tyre Sampson's death

'We are pleased to have resolved this matter with FDACS without the necessity of a formal hearing,' lawyer says

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Protesters chant 'take it down' outside Orlando Freefall following teen's death Video

Protesters chant 'take it down' outside Orlando Freefall following teen's death

Protesters chanted 'take it down' outside Orlando Freefall following the death of Tyre Sampson, 14. The protesters also complained about a security fence that was placed in front of the boy's memorial.

The Orlando FreeFall ride where a teenager lost his life last year is coming down after the owner reached an agreement with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

"We are pleased to have resolved this matter with FDACS without the necessity of a formal hearing," Trevor Arnold, GrayRobinson P.A., attorney for Orlando Slingshot wrote to FOX 35 Orlando. "As we publicly stated since October, we have been preparing for taking down the FreeFall ride once FDACS concluded its investigation."

Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the 400-foot drop tower ride operated by Orlando Slingshot in March 2022.

An autopsy showed that Tyre, a football player and honor roll student from the St. Louis area, suffered numerous broken bones and internal injuries in the fall, and his death by blunt force trauma was ruled an accident. It showed Tyre weighed 383 pounds, well above the ride manual’s weight limit of 287 pounds.

ORLANDO FREEFALL: OPERATING GROUP PLANS TO TAKE DOWN RIDE AFTER TEEN'S AMUSEMENT PARK DEATH

Visitors stand next to a memorial while a family member lights candles for Tyre Sampson, 14, who was killed when he fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, on March 26, 2022. 

Visitors stand next to a memorial while a family member lights candles for Tyre Sampson, 14, who was killed when he fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, on March 26, 2022.  ((Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images))

A report by outside engineers found sensors on the ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in the teen not being properly secured.

"The agreement, dated Feb. 6, allows the company to begin coordinating a timeline with all involved parties to take down the ride, which it expects will take several weeks to complete. As part of a settlement, Orlando Slingshot paid a $250,000 fine to FDACS and has agreed to never again operate the drop tower in Florida and will not reapply for a permit to do so in the future," FOX 35 states. 

ORLANDO FREEFALL DEATH: TYRE SAMPSON'S FAMILY TAKES LEGAL ACTION AS LAWMAKERS FILE BILL IN HIS NAME

The Orlando Free Fall drop tower in ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, is pictured on March 28, 2022. Tyre Sampson, 14, was killed when he fell from the ride.

The Orlando Free Fall drop tower in ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, is pictured on March 28, 2022. Tyre Sampson, 14, was killed when he fell from the ride. (Orlando Sentinel via Getty)

The ride opened at Orlando's ICON Park in December 2021.

Sampson's parents are suing the owner, manufacturer and landlord of the Orlando FreeFall, claiming they were all negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride. It has also been their wish to have the ride taken down.

Tourists enjoy the rides and amenities at ICON Park in Orlando on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The Orlando FreeFall ride is pictured in the middle, towering over the restaurant area of the park. It will be dismantled after the owner reached a settlement with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Tourists enjoy the rides and amenities at ICON Park in Orlando on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The Orlando FreeFall ride is pictured in the middle, towering over the restaurant area of the park. It will be dismantled after the owner reached a settlement with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel)

The settlement between Orlando Slingshot and the FDACS will have no impact on their lawsuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 