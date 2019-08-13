Man found dead at Oregon Zoo construction site days after being reported missing

A Portland, Ore., man, reported missing over the weekend was found dead at the Oregon Zoo on Monday, police said.

The body of Carl Stanley Ross Sr, 62, was found around 10 a.m. at the construction site of a planned rhino exhibit, The Oregonian reported.

Officer Carlos Ibarra, a Portland Police Bureau spokesman, said Ross had gone to see George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic play at the zoo that evening. His family reported him missing when he didn’t return, Ibarra said.

BODY FOUND NEAR WHERE LONDON TEEN WENT MISSING, MALAYSIAN POLICE SAY

An investigation aims to determine the circumstances of his death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.