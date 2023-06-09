Oregon man who shot FBI agent with 'Indiana Jones' style booby trap convicted

The man who assaulted FBI agents with an "Indiana Jones" style booby trap has been convicted.

Gregory Lee Rodvelt, 71, was found guilty of assaulting a federal officer and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence last week by a federal jury.

Rodvelt injured an FBI agent in 2018 via a wheelchair rigged to fire ammunition at anyone who attempted to move it. The agent was shot in the leg and taken to the local hospital for medical attention.

Police officers had gone to the home of 66-year-old Gregory Rodvelt in the small town of Williams on Sept. 7, 2018 at the request of a real estate lawyer who was selling the property.

While walking around the 15-acre property, officers slipped passed a minivan outfitted with spring-loaded jaws of animal snares and walked around a circular hot tub turned on its side that was rigged to roll over any trespasser who triggered a tripwire, the newspaper reported.

"(It was) much like a scene from the movie ‘Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark’ in which actor Harrison Ford is forced to outrun a giant stone boulder that he inadvertently triggered by a booby trap switch," the complaint said.

An FBI special agent and three state police bomb technicians then approached the manufactured house – blasting open the fortified front door – but never making it past an empty wheelchair that was outfitted to stop anyone who moved it.

According to officials, the wheelchair was outfitted with a fishing line, shotgun ammunition, and other items that, when pushed, triggered an explosion. An X-ray revealed that a .410-gauge shotgun pellet hit the agent’s leg.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane will sentence Rodvelt at a later date, according to the US District Attorney's Office.

"Assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison. Using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence is punishable by up to life in federal prison," the office said in a statement Tuesday.

