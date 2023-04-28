Minnesota man shot by FBI agents livestreamed his final moments in haunting footage

A Minneapolis man who was fatally shot by FBI agents this week reportedly livestreamed negotiations and his final moments before he was hit with gunfire.

Chue Feng Yang, 33, was killed Thursday morning after agents went to his home to arrest him in connection with a car theft in which he and another person were accused of shooting a dog multiple times with a BB gun inside a stolen SUV before abandoning the wounded animal, according to The Associated Press.

"After barricading himself for several hours, the subject was armed as he emerged from the home," an FBI statement read. "The subject was fatally wounded, and another individual required medical assistance."

During one portion of the livestream on Facebook, Yang reportedly was speaking on the phone with an apparent negotiator, who told him, "I know you know you’re in control of this, and you can end this at any time, but it doesn’t mean that you need to end your life or anyone else’s lives today."

As the negotiator urged surrender, Yang responded, "I hope y'all brought body bags," the AP reported.

The news agency also said the stream had a moment in which a woman pleaded with Yang, saying, "We have a (expletive) baby coming."

Agents could see that he was armed with a sawed-off shotgun, according to an affidavit, and Yang allegedly threatened to shoot anyone who came in.

In another portion of the livestream obtained by KMSP, Yang and the woman — identified by the station as his girlfriend — appear to be tied together with a piece of cloth.

"I love you," he is heard saying.

She then appears to drop a handgun that she was holding to the ground, and the front door to the home opens, where officers can be heard yelling, "Show your hands!"

The pair step outside, and multiple gunshots are heard.

"Shots fired, shots fired," a voice is heard saying.

A search warrant was issued after the shooting allowing investigators to search the property where Yang had barricaded himself, according to KMSP.

That warrant stated that Yang had told FBI agents that he had a bomb and that he had posed a threat to the woman because a shotgun was aimed at her head and "lethal force was necessary to protect and preserve [her] life," the station reported.

Yang was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, while the woman was treated at the scene for a possible fentanyl overdose, KMSP reports.

Yang’s criminal history included convictions for terroristic threats, burglary, illegal firearm possession and auto theft. He also had three outstanding felony warrants for his arrest, according to the AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.