Oregon
Published

Oregon man to serve at least 50 years after killing grandparents

Oregon native was arrested after a vehicle chase which ended with him challenging officers to shoot him

Associated Press
A judge has sentenced a 27-year-old man to at least 50 years in prison for the murder of his grandparents in Eugene.

Nicholas Borden-Cortez was sentenced last week in Lane County for two counts of first-degree murder, The Register-Guard reported.

Borden-Cortez pleaded guilty in June to the May 6, 2021, murder of 85-year-old Nancy Loucks-Morris and 87-year-old Gerald Morris.

As part of his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped two charges of second-degree abuse of a corpse and a charge of attempting to elude a police officer, as well as a separate but related case with two charges of unlawful firearm use.

An Oregon man was sentenced to no less than 50 years in prison after murdering his grandparents. 

Investigators found his grandparents dead inside a home in the Falconwood Mobile Home Park, police said.

Later that day, police named Borden-Cortez as a suspect. Borden-Cortez was arrested on May 7, 2021, in Springfield after a vehicle chase. Police said he initially challenged officers to shoot him before he was taken into custody.

Borden-Cortez will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum 50 years of his sentence.