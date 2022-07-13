Oregon woman arrested after being accused of participating in the Jan. 6 protests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman with ties to Oregon and Southwest Washington was arrested last week and accused of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Lilith Saer was arrested July 7 in Portland, KOIN-TV reported. She’s charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building with the intent to impede or disrupt an official proceeding and disorderly or disruptive conduction in the Capitol buildings or grounds.

Saer appeared in court Tuesday and did not enter a plea. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer to comment on her behalf.

Court documents say investigators believe Saer was a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory. Documents say Saer, who had bright blue hair, was seen in several videos at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

PORTLAND MAN, 82, DIES AFTER UNPROVOKED ATTACK AT BUS STOP, POLICE SAY

Investigators confirmed the person in the images resembles Saer’s driver’s license photo, documents said.

The FBI found an open-source video confirming that Saer traveled to Washington D.C. before the insurrection and alluded that Saer was there to "Stop the Steal," a common reference used by people who believe false claims that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

OREGON WILDFIRE SEASON HAS BEGUN

More than 830 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. More than 320 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor charges, and over 200 have been sentenced.