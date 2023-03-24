Expand / Collapse search
Oregon
Published

Oregon issues first license under psilocybin program

Oregon Psilocybin Services recieved more than 220 license, worker permit applications

Associated Press
Oregon has issued its first license under its new system that offers controlled use of psilocybin to the public.

The Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday that it had issued a manufacturer license to Satori Farms PDX LLC, owned by Tori Armbrust. Oregon Psilocybin Services, which falls under the health authority, began accepting applications for four license types in January. More than 220 license and worker permit applications have been submitted to Oregon Psilocybin Services so far.

Oregon issued its first license under a program that offers controlled use of psilocybin to the public.

Voters in the state in 2020 approved legalizing the therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms. Oregon Psilocybin Services says it will take time for all four license types — manufacturing, lab, service centers and facilitators — to become licensed and set up operations.

Earlier this month, the first students trained in accompanying patients tripping on psychedelic mushrooms graduated during a ceremony held by InnerTrek, a Portland firm. Students must pass a final exam to receive InnerTrek certificates and then take a test administered by the Oregon Health Authority to receive facilitator licenses.