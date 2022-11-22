Expand / Collapse search
Oregon
Published

Oregon hemp plant fire burns 5 employees, prompts town to evacuate

An OR plant that manufactures hemp exploded multiple times

Associated Press
A small town in central Oregon was evacuated and five people were hurt due to a hemp manufacturing plant fire Sunday.

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said five employees were burned in the blaze, including one who suffered significant burns, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The evacuation order for Grass Valley's 150 residents was lifted around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Residents were evacuated to the town of Moro because the chemicals stored in the plant posed a risk for a larger explosion, according to the sheriff's office.

A hemp manufacturing plant fire prompted residents of Grass Valley, Oregon, to evacuate.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter at a high school. Flames engulfed the building for several hours and the sheriff’s office reported multiple explosions. A photo of a large mushroom cloud coming from the facility Sunday night was posted by the sheriff's office.

Crews from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Department of Environmental Quality are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Grass Valley is about 125 miles east of Portland.