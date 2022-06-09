Opioid crisis: CBP seizes nearly $340K worth of fentanyl from vehicle crossing US-Mexico border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. customs officials seized more than 20 pounds of fentanyl at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Wednesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge in southern Texas encountered a vehicle entering the United States from Mexico.

The vehicle was selected for further inspection. Officers found nine packages weighing around 22 pounds of alleged fentanyl concealed within the vehicle. Officials said it was worth around $339,300.

CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) seized the vehicle and the narcotics. The case is being investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

"Our CBP officers use all available tools and resources to identify and extract narcotics with caution," Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement. "It is vital to the safety of our officers that we be able to identify what type of narcotic we are dealing with, as a small amount of fentanyl can be fatal."

Fentanyl has been driving a recent surge in overdose deaths nationwide, as it was responsible for about three-quarters of the record 107,622 fatal overdoses last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

