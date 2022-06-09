Expand / Collapse search
Opioid Crisis
Published

Opioid crisis: CBP seizes nearly $340K worth of fentanyl from vehicle crossing US-Mexico border

Fentanyl overdose deaths have surging across the US in recent months

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
U.S. customs officials seized more than 20 pounds of fentanyl at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Wednesday. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge in southern Texas encountered a vehicle entering the United States from Mexico

Fentanyl seized by CBP. 

Fentanyl seized by CBP.  (CBP)

The vehicle was selected for further inspection. Officers found nine packages weighing around 22 pounds of alleged fentanyl concealed within the vehicle. Officials said it was worth around $339,300.

CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) seized the vehicle and the narcotics. The case is being investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

DRUG OVERDOSE DEATHS UP AGAIN IN VIRGINIA  IN 2021, FENTANYL THE LEADING CAUSE

"Our CBP officers use all available tools and resources to identify and extract narcotics with caution," Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement. "It is vital to the safety of our officers that we be able to identify what type of narcotic we are dealing with, as a small amount of fentanyl can be fatal."

Fentanyl has been driving a recent surge in overdose deaths nationwide, as it was responsible for about three-quarters of the record 107,622 fatal overdoses last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report

