OnlyFans model sobs in court, prosecutors release gruesome evidence photos

WARNING: GRAPHIC PICTURES BELOW

Jailed OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney sobbed in a Miami courtroom Tuesday, as prosecutors played the 911 call she made after she allegedly attacked boyfriend Christian Obumseli with a kitchen knife.

"My boyfriend is dying of a stab wound," she can be heard saying on the April 3 phone call as Obumseli, 27, lay dying. "Baby, I'm so sorry."

Clenney, 26, sporting brown hair and a makeup-free face, wept and turned her head from the cameras as she dabbed tears from her eyes with a tissue.

The hearing, which began Tuesday, will determine whether Clenney is released on bond before her murder trial.

COURTNEY CLENNEY RAKED IN MILLIONS FROM ONLYFANS BEFORE KILLING BEAU: PROSECUTORS

Clenney, in a red jail-issue jumpsuit and a pair of pink handcuffs, wore her hair parted down the middle in a low bun – an image incongruous with her seductive social media persona.

During a break, she mouthed "I love you" to her parents who were seated in the gallery.

Assistant State Attorney Khalil Quinan argued before Judge Lauren Shearon Cruz that Clenney has been charged with a dangerous crime and should not be released.

ONLYFANS MODEL COURTNEY CLENNEY MAY HAVE SLASHED BEAU IN FACE WEEKS BEFORE KILLING HIM

He conceded that it was a "mutually abusive relationship" but described her as the aggressor when she stabbed Obumseli.

Miami Det. Yermaine Briceno testified that he initially thought Clenney had killed Obumseli in self-defense, but that evidence he uncovered during the investigation changed his mind.

"I learned that Christian was always the one trying to calm the situation down," he said. "Based off of the messages and everything, he was always the one that ended up getting hurt and the defendant is just the one that always is unable to control herself."

Text messages and recordings extracted from Obumseli's phone revealed that Clenney had slashed her beau's lip, bashed him with a cellphone and stabbed him in the leg in prior incidents, according to the detective.

He added that her statement to police after the alleged murder was inconsistent with the forensic evidence. The Instagram vixen claimed that after an argument erupted in her $10,000-a-month luxury high-rise, Obumseli grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into a wall.

MIAMI ONLYFANS MODEL CAPTURED ON VIDEO BEATING BOYFRIEND SHE LATER KILLED

Clenney allegedly told Briceno that she retrieved a knife from the kitchen and flung it at him from a distance of at least 10 feet after he charged at her.

But the medical examiner, who is slated to testify Thursday, concluded that Clenney plunged the knife into Obumseli at close range.

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS

next Image 1 of 9

prev next Image 2 of 9

prev next Image 3 of 9

prev next Image 4 of 9

prev next Image 5 of 9

prev next Image 6 of 9

prev next Image 7 of 9

prev next Image 8 of 9

prev Image 9 of 9

It took authorities more than four months to charge Clenney with second-degree murder.

During the probe, investigators determined that Clenney had raked in more than $3 million from adult content on her OnlyFans accounts, where she is known as Courtney Tailor.

Prosecutors argued that she has the resources to flee and the ability to earn an income from anywhere in the world.

Her lawyers, Sabrina Puglisi and Frank Prieto, have alleged that Obumseli physically and verbally abused Clenney, and she feared for her life when she stabbed him.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office released gruesome evidence photos – including the blood-stained serrated kitchen knife she alleged used to slash Obumseli's subclavian artery.

Other images show Clenney in a black sports bra and blood-soaked sweats.