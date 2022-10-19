OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney heard on 911 call after boyfriend stabbed: 'Baby I'm so sorry'

The wounded boyfriend of an OnlyFans model who prosecutors say fatally stabbed him during an argument earlier this year can be heard in his last moments on a newly released 911 call.

"I can’t feel my arm. I can’t feel my arm," Christian Obumseli, 27, said during the 911 call made by his girlfriend Courtney Clenney after he was stabbed in the torso with a kitchen knife, the Miami Herald reported.

"My boyfriend is dying of a stab wound," Clenney is frantically heard saying. "Baby I'm so sorry."

A dispatcher is also heard asking Clenney to give her the address to the Miami high-rise apartment where the April 3 slaying occurred.

"Please god, please! Come save my boyfriend," Clenney pleads.

Obumseli would later die from his wound, and Clenney, who has 2 million followers on Instagram and a once-thriving OnlyFans business, faces a second-degree murder charge. On the call, she did not say whether she stabbed Obumseli, but her legal team claims she acted in self-defense.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle previously said Obumseli was unarmed, while describing the couple's relationship as "extremely tempestuous and combative."

Larry Handfield, the attorney representing Obumseli's family, said the 911 call speaks for itself.

"It shows her state of mind," he told the Herald. "She's saying she's sorry because she's realizing what she's done. She's not saying ‘I was defending myself.’"

One of Clenney's lawyers, Frank Prieto, said his client was emotional moments after defending herself.

"The 911 call that Courtney made to get help for Obumseli captures the chaos, confusion, and raw emotion Courtney experienced after she was forced to defend herself," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The audio of Courtney's call to 911 is clearly not an admission of guilt; it is a human and humane reaction to the traumatic events and actions she took to save her life that night. As with many victims of domestic violence, Courtney allowed her abuser back into her apartment despite knowing their relationship was toxic; however, her actions that evening were taken in defense of her own life."

In addition to the 911 call, prosecutors this week released police bodycam footage taken two days before the killing showing Clenney pleading with Miami police officers for help during a domestic disturbance call in their apartment building.

"[He was], you know, stalking me," she is heard saying in the building lobby. "I want a restraining order against Christian Obumseli."

Clenney said she had broken up with Obumseli a week prior.

"I'm scared of him at this point," she said.

A building security guard is also captured telling officers that Obumseli had charged at her.

"We get down here to the lobby area, and her boyfriend comes charging towards her, and we actually tried to get in the middle of it," the guard said.

Clenney later disputed that in an email to building management, the Herald reported.

"He followed me into the elevator in the lobby and I put my hand up as [if] to say leave me alone. Nothing physical whatsoever," she wrote on April 2. "A few minutes later, two front desk employees/security guards knocked on my door just before I was about to go to the pool."

Prieto previously told Fox affiliate WSVN-TV that she was a victim in a tumultuous relationship.

"She was in a struggle for her life," Prieto told the news outlet. "She defended herself, and unfortunately, he’s deceased, but she defended herself with every ounce of energy she had left."

Clenney was arrested in Hawaii in August, where she was in rehab, months after the killing.

Prosecutors have said that Clenney was the "aggressor" in the on-again, off-again relationship. They previously released video footage from an elevator showing Clenney repeatedly hitting Obumseli as he tried to restrain her.