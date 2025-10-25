Expand / Collapse search
Texas

One hospitalized after suspected shooting at Austin public library prompting massive police response

Suspect arrested in South Austin, police say

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Sophia Compton Fox News
Minneapolis church shooting victim makes miraculous recovery, leaves hospital

Minneapolis church shooting victim makes miraculous recovery, leaves hospital

Fox News medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel discusses the remarkable recovery of a Minneapolis church shooting victim and previews his new book, 'The Miracles Among Us,' on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'

One person was taken to the hospital after a "critical incident" Saturday afternoon at Austin Central Library in Texas.

The Austin Police Department (APD) confirmed one victim has serious injuries but remains in stable condition.

Just after 12:05 p.m. local time, police responded to reports of a shooting at the library, with a 911 caller noting they heard a gunshot, according to officials.

The suspect, who was described by authorities as a thin Black male carrying two black bags, was arrested just before 1:30 p.m. in South Austin.

Austin Public Library downtown

At least one victim was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting at the Austin Central Library in Texas.

"This was NOT an active shooter incident, but rather an isolated incident with one suspect and one victim," APD officials wrote in an X post.

A shelter in place warning was issued, but has since been lifted, police said.

The Austin Fire Department confirmed to Fox News Digital they responded to the scene with EMS.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and APD did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
