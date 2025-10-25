One hospitalized after suspected shooting at Austin public library prompting massive police response

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One person was taken to the hospital after a "critical incident" Saturday afternoon at Austin Central Library in Texas.

The Austin Police Department (APD) confirmed one victim has serious injuries but remains in stable condition.

Just after 12:05 p.m. local time, police responded to reports of a shooting at the library, with a 911 caller noting they heard a gunshot, according to officials.

The suspect, who was described by authorities as a thin Black male carrying two black bags, was arrested just before 1:30 p.m. in South Austin.

ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORT PROMPTS MASSIVE POLICE RESPONSE IN MIDTOWN MANHATTAN BUSINESS DISTRICT

"This was NOT an active shooter incident, but rather an isolated incident with one suspect and one victim," APD officials wrote in an X post.

A shelter in place warning was issued, but has since been lifted, police said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Austin Fire Department confirmed to Fox News Digital they responded to the scene with EMS.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and APD did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.