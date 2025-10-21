Blue city mayor rocked as gunfire hits home, says ‘none of us are immune’ from crime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California mayor’s home was struck by gunfire over the weekend during a nearby shooting that police believe was gang-related, according to Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi’s office.

Authorities told Fox News Digital it does not appear to be a targeted or politically motivated incident.

A spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department said officers responded just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 18 after reports of gunfire in the area. A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were both found to have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Detectives later determined that a bullet from the same shooting hit a nearby home, identified as the mayor’s residence.

Police also confirmed that no arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

CHICAGO'S KILLING FIELDS: ACTIVISTS CRY ABOUT TRUMP WHILE FAMILIES BURY KIDS

Fugazi said her family was unharmed, though the discovery was alarming.

"This could have killed somebody in my household, even myself," Fugazi told KCRA.

She told the outlet that at first she thought the sounds were fireworks.

"We heard the pop pop pop pop pop, and we thought it was fireworks at first," she said. "It wasn’t until I got the notification from the police department that, no, indeed, it was a shooting."

Physical evidence confirmed the gunfire.

THREE KILLED IN BLUE-CITY SHOOTINGS AS TRUMP THREATENS TO EXPAND FEDERAL CRIME CRACKDOWN

"We saw the hole in the window," Fugazi said. "Then later on, we also found a number of shell casings."

In a written statement, Fugazi thanked the Stockton Police Department for its quick response.

"First, I want to thank the men and women of the Stockton Police Department for their swift response and diligent work apprehending one of the suspects," she said. "Their dedication to protecting and serving the people of Stockton is a major reason we’ve seen significant reductions in crime this year."

WOMAN KILLED IN BLUE CITY ROBBERY AS THREAT OF TRUMP TAKEOVER LOOMS WITH THIEVES TERRORIZING PUBLIC

Fugazi noted that Stockton has seen nearly a 50% drop in crime this year, crediting the Police Department, the Office of Violence Prevention and city leadership for the progress.

"I never thought that there would be a bullet, a random bullet coming into my house, into the bedroom," she said. "This shooting is a reminder that none of us are immune from the impacts of crime, regardless of our position or title. This incident only strengthens my commitment to ensuring every neighborhood in Stockton is safe and livable for all our residents."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Stockton Police Department said it cannot confirm any victim identity due to victim confidentiality, even though the mayor publicly identified herself as the resident.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Stockton Police Department’s Investigation Division at (209) 937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.