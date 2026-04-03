One of America's prettiest cities scrambles to reclaim storybook streets from homeless camps, drug dens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Business leaders and city officials in Savannah, Georgia — often described as one of America’s most picturesque destinations, known for its Spanish moss-draped oaks, waterfront views and ornate ironwork — say they are working to reclaim parts of the historic city from growing homelessness, encampments and public safety concerns.

"We have seen the recent articles detailing a visitor’s experience in our city and the visible challenges posed by homelessness, vagrancy, and related public safety concerns in our historic public squares and public spaces," a joint statement provided to Fox News Digital by the City of Savannah, the Savannah Chamber and the Savannah Tourism Leadership Council said.

While the groups pushed back on some coverage as "designed to generate clicks by sensationalizing issues," they acknowledged the problems are real and increasingly visible to residents, business owners and tourists.

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bert Brantley said the impact is felt daily across the business community.

THE SOCIALIST CRIME BLUEPRINT BEGINS. NYC LEADERS PULL BACK THE CURTAIN ON MAMDANI’S VISION FOR PUBLIC SAFETY

"Our businesses, workers, and downtown residents expect our public safety system to identify those committing crimes and deliver consequences for those illegal activities," Brantley said in November 2024.

Homelessness remains a top concern for chamber members. Ahead of Savannah-Chatham Day in February 2026, Brantley called it "such an important issue," while Mayor Van Johnson said city leaders are pursuing state-backed solutions to address ongoing challenges, according to WJCL.

City officials have increasingly turned to enforcement measures. In June 2025, WJCL reported on the city’s proposed urban camping ordinance, which city officials said would make it unlawful to camp, store personal property or get in the way of traffic.

Savannah passed an urban camping ordinance prohibiting camping, storing personal property in public spaces and obstructing sidewalks or traffic.

GOT A TIP?

"I don't think there's a single person on this council that believes we should criminalize homelessness," Alderman Kurtis Purtee told WJCL at the time. "But we have to figure out a way to start working together as a community, while holding people accountable for their actions."

Johnson described the ordinance as "another tool in the toolbox," adding that some individuals "regularly engaged in criminal activity" require a different response.

FOLLOW US ON X

Since the law took effect, the city says enforcement has led to 179 citations and 15 arrests. Officials also report that 135 individuals have engaged with service providers, with roughly 30% entering shelters after contact with authorities.

Encampments in the historic district have been reduced by about half since 2023, according to figures provided by the city and partner organizations. Those figures were not independently verified by Fox News Digital.

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

Beyond homelessness, authorities say the region is also contending with evolving drug threats.

A February 2026 News4Jax report on a DEA-led initiative, "Operation Fentanyl Free America," highlighted shifting trafficking patterns in Southeast Georgia, including methamphetamine being transported in liquid form before conversion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Drew Mayer said crystal meth remains "the most prevalent drug" in the region by volume.

"Drug smugglers are tough. They’re not going without a fight. We’ve seen an increase in methods to hide and disguise the loads of drugs with cover loads, transporting some of the drugs in a liquid form and other creative manners to avoid detention," Mayer told News4Jax.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

While fentanyl-related mass overdoses have declined, the drug remains a concern, with officials noting the emergence of "purple fentanyl" in Savannah, Brunswick and along the Georgia-Florida corridor.

MIAMI BEACH MAYOR SAYS CRACKDOWN ON SPRING BREAK CHAOS HAS TOURISM BOOMING ONCE AGAIN

Authorities say trafficking continues through the Ports of Savannah and Brunswick, with drugs moving through Atlanta and down the I-95 corridor into Southeast Georgia and Florida.