Miami Beach mayor says crackdown on spring break chaos has tourism booming once again

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Miami Beach has broken up with its rowdy spring break reputation, rebranding itself as a wellness-focused destination after years of violence and chaos tied to seasonal party crowds.

"We had shootings on our streets in South Beach. We had stampedes, we had people jumping on police cars. It was just not tolerable," Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday.

But that chaos, Meiner said, came before he took office. Now, the once-troubled Florida hotspot has transitioned into a hub for wellness, safety and high-end tourism.

"We're a law and order city here in Miami Beach, and we implemented DUI checks, license plate readers, heavy police presence and re-increased our parking rates, and now we've activated wellness conferences — fitness and investment conferences are coming here," he added.

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"It's literally the complete opposite of what we used to have."

The city also launched a viral campaign declaring it had reached a "breaking point" and decided to "[break] up" with spring break, signaling that the days of unchecked partying and disorder are over.

The shift appears to be paying off.

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"We've actually improved our tourism since we put in these measures," Meiner said.

"The first year, there's some hiccups, but we are hopping as a city right now. Miami Beach is the place to be."

According to Meiner, the city is now seeing packed hotels and busy restaurants, driven in part by visitors seeking a safer experience devoid of chaos.

"Our hotel room rates are full. We're packed to capacity," he said.

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"Our restaurants are busy because people want to be safe. That's what law and order's about, and it's actually helped our residents, our visitors and our businesses."

Meiner said the drastic change has been possible thanks to the work of the Miami Beach Police Department, combined with support from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.