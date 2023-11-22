Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma woman charged with murder in mom's suicide: 'Here's a gun'

In security camera footage, Jaye Dee Watts can apparently be seen handing her mother a gun and saying, 'Do with it what you f---ing will, b----'

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Oklahoma authorities have charged a woman with murder in connection with her 72-year-old mother's September suicide.

Jaye Dee Watts, 44, is charged with kidnapping and felony murder by caretaker abuse after she "intentionally provided a firearm to the victim which prompted the victim to take her own life," Oklahoma City police said in a press release.

Officers initially arrested Watts in September after locating her mother, Lynda Watts, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her residence on Blue Quail Drive on Sept. 10.

Jaye Dee Watts mugshot

Jaye Dee Watts, 44, is charged with kidnapping and felony murder by caretaker abuse after she "intentionally provided a firearm to the victim which prompted the victim to take her own life," Oklahoma City police said in a press release. (KWTV/ Midwest City police)

Authorities reportedly obtained security video footage from outside Lynda's home showing the suspect and victim fighting, according to KWTV.

In the video, Watts can apparently be heard saying, "Here’s a gun," and, "Do with it what you f---ing will, b----," police said, according to KWTV. 

Lynda Watts' residence on Blue Quail Drive in Oklahoma

Officers initially arrested Jaye Dee Watts in September after locating her mother, Lynda Watts, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her residence on Blue Quail Drive on Sept. 10. (Google Maps)

Watts can also reportedly be heard telling her mother to "take your pill or choke on it and die," according to KOCO-TV.

In an interview with police later on, Watts reportedly said, "[I]t sucks being a 24/7 caregiver."

Watts' own Facebook profile suggests that she recently survived cancer. In a 2017 Facebook post celebrating her mother's birthday, Watts described Lynda as an "amazing mom."

Lynda Watts

In a 2017 Facebook post celebrating her mother's birthday, Jaye Dee Watts described her mother Lynda as an "amazing mom." (Facebook)

The Oklahoma City Police Department presented the case to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office, which obtained a warrant for Watts' arrest. 

