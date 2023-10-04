Oklahoma authorities search for man suspected of shooting deputy, killing innocent bystander

An Oklahoma man is wanted after allegedly shooting a Cleveland County deputy and striking and killing a motorist with a stray bullet Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations (OSBI) said they, along with other law enforcement agencies, are currently searching for 25-year-old Kameron Jenkins, who was last seen on Interstate 35, south of Paul’s Valley.

According to authorities, the deputy was shot near the 60-mile marker of I-35 during an attempted traffic stop that turned into a pursuit.

The deputy was flown from the scene to a nearby hospital, where he was reportedly listed in stable condition.

Also shot was an innocent motorist, who was struck by a stray bullet, allegedly from the suspect while shooting at police. The motorist has since died.

Jenkins is described as a Black man, roughly 6-foot-4 and between 170–200 pounds. He has black dreadlocks, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt.

The Oklahoma State Highway Patrol added that Jenkins is considered armed and dangerous and could be in possession of a semi-automatic weapon.

Authorities encourage anyone who sees Jenkins to call 911.

FOX 25 in Oklahoma City reported that officials said Jenkins could be in the back of a white trailer being pulled by a black pickup truck.

His criminal record includes a dismissed maiming charge in 2015, assault and battery in 2017, to which he pleaded guilty, and DUI and marijuana charges in 2019, to which he also pleaded guilty.