Oklahoma

Oklahoma authorities search for man suspected of shooting deputy, killing innocent bystander

Authorities say Kameron Jenkins is considered armed and dangerous

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
An Oklahoma man is wanted after allegedly shooting a Cleveland County deputy and striking and killing a motorist with a stray bullet Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations (OSBI) said they, along with other law enforcement agencies, are currently searching for 25-year-old Kameron Jenkins, who was last seen on Interstate 35, south of Paul’s Valley.

According to authorities, the deputy was shot near the 60-mile marker of I-35 during an attempted traffic stop that turned into a pursuit.

Kameron Jenkins mugshot

Kameron Jenkins (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations)

The deputy was flown from the scene to a nearby hospital, where he was reportedly listed in stable condition.

Also shot was an innocent motorist, who was struck by a stray bullet, allegedly from the suspect while shooting at police. The motorist has since died.

Jenkins is described as a Black man, roughly 6-foot-4 and between 170–200 pounds. He has black dreadlocks, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt.

The Oklahoma State Highway Patrol added that Jenkins is considered armed and dangerous and could be in possession of a semi-automatic weapon.

Authorities encourage anyone who sees Jenkins to call 911.

FOX 25 in Oklahoma City reported that officials said Jenkins could be in the back of a white trailer being pulled by a black pickup truck.

His criminal record includes a dismissed maiming charge in 2015, assault and battery in 2017, to which he pleaded guilty, and DUI and marijuana charges in 2019, to which he also pleaded guilty.

