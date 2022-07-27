Oklahoma woman charged with murder of 3-year-old granddaughter opts to represent herself at trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Oklahoma woman charged with brutally murdering her 3-year-old granddaughter last month before dumping the body in a recycling bin on the side of her house opted to defend herself during a court appearance on Wednesday and declined to have an attorney appointed for her by the court.

Becky Vreeland, 61, is charged with the murder of her 3-year-old granddaughter, Riley Nolan.

Oklahoma City police officers responded to "a trouble unknown call" on June 21 to the 600 block of SW 151st St.

"Upon arrival, officers were told there was a deceased child at the residence. Officers found the body of 3-year-old Riley Nolan in a residential trash receptacle at the home. The child had obvious signs of trauma to her body," according to the June 22 press release from the Oklahoma City Police Department.

MICHIGAN MAN ARRESTED FOR 2-YEAR-OLD'S BRUTAL MURDER TELLS JUDGE HE NEEDS TO GET OUT OF JAIL TO START NEW JOB

The child was recently in the custody of her grandmother, and Vreeland was taken to police headquarters, where she was interviewed and subsequently booked into the Cleveland County Jail on a murder complaint, according to the press release.

During a court appearance Wednesday morning, Vreeland entered the courtroom without an attorney, and when asked by the judge if she needed the court to appoint one for her, she responded "no" and said she wants a motion to represent herself, KOCO reported. She is facing first-degree murder and child abuse charges.

Vreeland reportedly told Cleveland County Judge Scott Brockman that she has seven years of experience and is "confident in her ability to defend herself." Her next court date is scheduled for Aug. 9.

Vreeland's son and the 3-year-old victim’s father, Kyle Nolan, told KOCO that he was released from jail around the time of his daughter’s death and came home to find her "in a recycling bin on the side of the house." He had been jailed on charges of child neglect stemmed from last August.

His fiancé and the girl’s mother, Jenice Smith, remain behind bars on child neglect charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When I heard the details of what had happened, I just couldn't imagine because my main thing was I hoped that she didn't suffer and then to hear the details and just know that she did," Kyle Nolan told the outlet. "Not only did I lose my little girl, I lost my mom as well."