Oklahoma men accused of cannibalism castrated willing man in remote cabin, police say

Two men ‒ at least one of them claiming to be a cannibal ‒ are accused of performing an illegal gender reassignment surgery on a victim in a secluded Oklahoma cabin last week, a report said.

Bob Lee Allen, 53, and Thomas Gates, 42, were charged last Thursday with the alleged castration of a willing 28-year-old man who traveled from Virginia for the procedure, The Oklahoman reported, citing authorities.

The victim told police that after the two-hour surgery, which occurred last Monday, Allen laughed that he was a cannibal and said he was going to eat the man’s testicles, according to a court affidavit obtained by the newspaper.

“It is something that we have never in my career run across in this part of the country,” Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry said Tuesday.

“We know there’s a lot of rumors out there but at this time there’s no danger to the public,” he said.

The victim told authorities he met Gates and Allen, who claimed to have 15 years of experience performing gender reassignment surgeries, through a website.

Allen also said he had six other clients lined up and that he kept body parts in his freezer, the victim told authorities.

A day after the castration, Allen took the victim to the hospital because the man was bleeding, the report said.

On the way to seek medical help, Allen threatened to dump the injured man into the woods if he passed out, the victim told police.

Once at the hospital, the victim told doctors the men “tried to get him to participate in cannibalism,” the affidavit said.

Hospital personnel alerted police, who searched the cabin last Wednesday and found in a freezer “what appeared to be testicles.”

The suspects were charged with performing unlicensed surgery, conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery and maiming and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Bail for each of the men was set at $295,000, the newspaper reported.