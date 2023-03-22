Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Oklahoma man solicited sex with toddler after meeting mom: police

Overeby reportedly met a dancer at Red Dog bar and texted her on March 12 asking if she allowed sex with her daughter

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
California city devastated by homeless voucher program giving sex offenders access to young girls Video

California city devastated by homeless voucher program giving sex offenders access to young girls

El Cajon, California, Mayor Bill Wells discusses a voucher program giving hotel access to members of the homeless population and even some sex offenders misuse the program.

Oklahoma police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly soliciting sex with a 2-year-old girl.

Michael Jon Overby is now facing one count of lewd indecent proposals or acts to a child and one count of access to a computer with unlawful intent after someone reported him to authorities, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Overeby reportedly met a dancer at the Red Dog Saloon and texted her on March 12 asking if she allowed sex with her 2-year-old daughter, according to court documents obtained by FOX 25 Oklahoma City.

Four days later, the woman reported Overby to police, who told her to text Overby again asking to meet up in person.

SEX OFFENDERS ACCUSED OF RAPING UNDERAGED GIRLS WHILE STAYING IN HOTEL THROUGH CA HOMELESS VOUCHER PROGRAM

Michael Jon Overby, 37, is accused of soliciting sex with a 2-year-old girl.

Michael Jon Overby, 37, is accused of soliciting sex with a 2-year-old girl. (Oklahoma City Police Department)

"I have been thinking about it. You are not going to do anything to physically hurt her?" the woman wrote, according to FOX 25.

OKLAHOMA POLICE CAPTAIN ARRESTED FOR DUI, REPEATEDLY BEGS OFFICER TO ‘TURN YOUR CAMERA OFF’

Overby responded saying he would have sex with the toddler at his apartment, where authorities arrested him.

Overby reportedly met the girl's mother, a dancer, at the Red Dog Saloon in Oklahoma City. She reported him to police.

Overby reportedly met the girl's mother, a dancer, at the Red Dog Saloon in Oklahoma City. She reported him to police. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Oberby is being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.