Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma police captain arrested for DUI, repeatedly begs officer to 'turn your camera off'

Body camera video depicts a captain with the Oklahoma City Police Department repeatedly asking a fellow officer to turn off his camera

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Oklahoma City Chief Police arrested for DUI, asks officer to turn off body camera

A police captain for the Oklahoma City Police Department was filmed repeatedly asking a sergeant turn off his body camera after being pulled over for a DUI. 

A police captain for the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) was filmed repeatedly asking a sergeant from the police department to turn off his body camera during a DUI stop.

On March 12, Captain James "Matt" French of the OKCPD’s homicide investigation team was pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving by Sergeant Chris Skinner. 

Skinner stopped French at approximately 1:30 a.m. after the captain was allegedly seen swerving, speeding, and not using his turn signals. 

Captain James "Matt" French of the Oklahoma City Police Department's homicide investigation unit was pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving. (Oklahoma City Police Department)

In the video, French appears to open his car door before the sergeant approaches.

"Get back in your vehicle," Sgt. Skinner says.

"I’m," French starts to say.

"Drunk?" Skinner suggests.

Skinner said French’s eyes were watery, and his speech was slurred during the exchange. The body camera footage captures the police captain telling the police officers that he's the captain and repeatedly requests the officer from the same police department to turn off his body camera. 

"I’m a captain of the police department," French said. 

"What police department?" Skinner replies.

"Oklahoma City. Turn your camera off," the captain commands. 

The body camera footage captures the captain making sure the officer knows that he is "a captain of the police department," and asking repeatedly for Skinner to turn off his camera. (Oklahoma City Police Department)

Despite the captain's repeated demands, Skinner never wavered and refused to turn off his camera. 

"Sir, can I … can you turn that off?" French asked the officer again. "I’m asking you. I’m a captain at the police department."

"I don’t care if you’re a gang banger or the President of the United States," Skinner replies. "If I were to treat you differently than I was to treat some South Side Loco or some pedo, how does that look on me?" 

"I don’t care if you’re a gang banger or the President of the United States"

Throughout the law enforcement officer's exchange, Skinner repeatedly asked French how many drinks he had during the evening. Eventually, French said that he was playing a poker game and had "three or maybe four beers."

The officer questioned French if he thought it was wise to get behind the wheel after drinking.

"No, but I came from four blocks [away]," French said before he began a field sobriety test.

Oklahoma City Police Department's Captain James "Matt" French told Sergeant Chris Skinner that he left a poker game that he attended hours before, where he consumed "three or four" beers. 

Oklahoma City Police Department's Captain James "Matt" French told Sergeant Chris Skinner that he left a poker game that he attended hours before, where he consumed "three or four" beers.  (Oklahoma City Police Department)

As he struggled to maintain his balance, the captain pleaded for Skinner to "please" turn off the body camera.

"I know you are aware of our body cam policy," Skinner replied. "You know I cannot turn off this body cam."

"I do, but I’d like to talk to you," French told the officer.

"I’m a sergeant, and I’ve taken an oath to uphold the law. I don’t show favoritism to anyone regardless," the officer told French.

"I’m a sergeant, and I’ve taken an oath to uphold the law. I don’t show favoritism to anyone regardless."

French: "Are you going to arrest me, sir?"

Sgt. Skinner: "Yes, I am."

French was arrested and booked into Oklahoma County Detention Center. The captain was placed on paid administrative leave while an internal investigation was conducted.

