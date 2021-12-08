Oklahoma lottery winning numbers for Tuesday
Estimated Powerball jackpot is $291 million
These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
08-15-20-30-36
(eight, fifteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-six)
Mega Millions
01-07-40-43-68, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2
(one, seven, forty, forty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Pick 3
1-5-0
(one, five, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $291 million