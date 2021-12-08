Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma lottery winning numbers for Tuesday

Estimated Powerball jackpot is $291 million

Associated Press
These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

08-15-20-30-36

(eight, fifteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-six)

Mega Millions

01-07-40-43-68, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

(one, seven, forty, forty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

Pick 3

1-5-0

(one, five, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $291 million

