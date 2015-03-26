OKC Thunder announcer arrested for allegedly forcing children to watch him masturbate

The public address announcer for the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder was reportedly arrested Thursday over allegations that he forced children to watch him masturbate.

Jim Miller was arrested on three felony counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16, news9.com reported.

Court documents state that three children -- all under age 16 -- allege Miller forced them to watch him masturbate as he viewed pornography on his computer. Two of the alleged victims also claim they were sexually abused by Miller, according to the website.

Following Miller's arrest Thursday, Thunder Vice President Dan Mahoney reportedly released a statement, saying, "Mr. Miller has been removed from his duties as Thunder PA announcer."

Miller was released from the Oklahoma County jail early Friday after posting a $30,000 bond.

