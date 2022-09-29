Expand / Collapse search
Lottery
Published

Ohio's lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 28

Ohio's lottery numbers for Lucky For Life, Pick 5, and more

Associated Press
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto: 14-17-18-25-33-45, Kicker: 8-6-5-7-5-3

Estimated jackpot: $36,900,000

Lucky For Life: 02-04-25-44-46, Lucky Ball: 13

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 355,000,000

Pick 3 Evening: 6-0-2

Pick 3 Midday: 2-8-6

Pick 4 Evening: 9-9-6-2

Pick 4 Midday: 3-5-4-4

The Mega Million's estimated jackpot is $355,000,000. 

Pick 5 Evening: 3-9-5-9-4

Pick 5 Midday: 0-2-8-6-2

Powerball: 06-10-24-33-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $322,000,000

Rolling Cash 5: 18-27-28-35-38

Estimated jackpot: $140,000