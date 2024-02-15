Ohio woman charged with kidnapping, child endangerment after disappearing with 5-year-old foster son

An Ohio woman has been charged with kidnapping and child endangerment after disappearing with her 5-year-old foster son.

An Ohio woman who disappeared with her 5-year-old foster son has been charged with kidnapping and child endangerment.

Columbus police said Pammy Maye, 48, was last seen at her home around 3 a.m. Wednesday, around the time her husband called 911 and said Maye had told him the child was no longer alive.

The husband said he had searched the home before calling police but did not locate the child.

According to court records, Maye held her hand over her husband's mouth when he tried to make the 911 call, saying she "had a plan." Maye then abruptly left the home, authorities said, and an Amber Alert for her and the child was issued two hours later.

Maye's vehicle was found unoccupied around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Brooklyn, a Cleveland suburb that is about 150 miles from Columbus.

Maye has been the boy's foster mother since May 2023. The child's biological family was notified that he was missing, authorities said.