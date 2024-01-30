Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky

Kentucky girl for whom Amber Alert was issued is found, father arrested

The girl's father is suspected of murdering her mother

Associated Press
Published
A 5-year-old western Kentucky girl reported missing after her mother was killed was found unharmed Monday with her father, who was taken into custody, police said.

The afternoon update came hours after Kentucky State Police issued an Amber Alert for Lela Black.

Troopers were called to the child's home in Princeton on Sunday and found that her mother, Kelly Black, had been fatally shot, police said in a statement.

Kentucky crime graphic

The 5-year-old Lela Black was found unharmed after an Amber Alert was issued on her behalf. Her father, who is suspected of killing her mother, was taken into custody. (Fox News)

Authorities said they believed the girl was with her father, Byron Black, and that an arrest warrant had been issued against him for murder in the slaying of Kelly Black. The man and girl had last been heard from Friday, according to the alert.

No further information was immediately released, including whether Byron Black has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.