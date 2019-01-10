Ohio teen shot in head 'horsing around' during game of Russian roulette: police

An Ohio teen was “horsing around” when he was shot in the head while playing Russian roulette, police said.

Akron police said the 17-year-old boy was injured around 1 a.m. Saturday inside a home. He was playing the deadly game with another teen boy, 16, and a 20-year-old man when he was shot.

“They were horsing around with a handgun,” said Lt. Rick Edwards, a police spokesman, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. “They would spin the cylinder, hand the handgun to the next person, point it near them and pull the trigger.”

As of Wednesday, the injured teen remained in the hospital in grave condition.

Authorities are still working to determine if the teen shot himself or if he was shot by the other participants. No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.