Crime
Published

Ohio teen wearing neck brace jumps out of moving stolen car during police chase, cops say

The 16-year-old was wearing a neck brace at the time was treated for minor injuries

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A teenager in a stolen vehicle and wearing a neck brace jumped out of the moving car during a chase with Ohio police this week prior to taking a hard tumble on the ground. 

The Whitehall Police Department found a stolen vehicle around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday and found a 16-year-old boy inside. 

The driver led officers on a chase through the city, just outside Columbus, and stop sticks were deployed to get the car to come to a halt, police said. As the vehicle moved to the side of the road, the teen appears to move from the driver's seat to the passenger seat and is seeing trying to jump out of the car. 

He appears to take a tumble before landing on the ground near a guardrail, according to police dashcam footage. 

The teen tried to flee on foot but was caught by officers, police said. He was taken into custody on suspicion of receiving stolen property. He was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in Columbus for minor injuries.

The vehicle came to a stop a few hundred yards away. The teen has recent arrests for being in stolen cars, authorities said. 

A day earlier, Whitehall police arrested two teens, ages 15 and 16, on suspicion of receiving stolen property after they were caught in a stolen vehicle, police said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.