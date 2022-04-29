Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC bystander stabbed by group outside club in Queens

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
NYC bystander stabbed by group outside club in Queens Video

NYC bystander stabbed by group outside club in Queens

A 46-year-old man in New York City was beaten and stabbed when he tried to stop a fight between a group and a nightclub bouncer in Queens. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 46-year-old man in New York City was beaten and stabbed when he tried to stop a fight between a group and a nightclub bouncer in Queens.

The group was initially denied entry into El Pasillo when the man attempted to intervene, but was allegedly assaulted and stabbed on April 17 at 3:45 a.m. according to the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers.

Security video cameras captured the incident happen.

The group was initially denied entry into El Pasillo when the man attempted to intervene, but was allegedly assaulted and stabbed on April 17 at 3:45 a.m. according to the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers.

The group was initially denied entry into El Pasillo when the man attempted to intervene, but was allegedly assaulted and stabbed on April 17 at 3:45 a.m. according to the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers. (New York Police Department Crime Stoppers)

NYC SUBWAY SHOOTING SUSPECT GETS DNA SWAB FROM FBI, DEFENSE SOUNDS ALARM, PROSECUTORS RESPOND

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The group was initially denied entry into El Pasillo when the man attempted to intervene, but was allegedly assaulted and stabbed on April 17 at 3:45 a.m. according to the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers.

The group was initially denied entry into El Pasillo when the man attempted to intervene, but was allegedly assaulted and stabbed on April 17 at 3:45 a.m. according to the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers. (New York Police Department Crime Stoppers)

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and the suspects fled the scene, according to FOX 5 New York.

People with information about the assault are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.