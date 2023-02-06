Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Ohio skyline lit up by fireball, black plumes of smoke as toxic chemicals are released from derailed train

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered an evacuation over fears that one of the train cars could explode

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Ohio train derailment causes massive fire Video

Ohio train derailment causes massive fire

A 50-car Ohio train derailment causes a massive fire early Saturday near East Palestine. (Elizabeth Parker Sherry via Storyful)

A fireball and plumes of black smoke billowed above East Palestine, Ohio, on Monday afternoon as officials released toxic chemicals from multiple rail cars that derailed last week. 

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered residents to evacuate the one-mile by two-mile area surrounding East Palestine ahead of the planned release at 3:30 p.m. 

Five rail cars were carrying vinyl chloride, a deadly chemical that officials said was unstable and could explode, potentially sending shrapnel into nearby neighborhoods. 

A black plume and fireball rise over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk and Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. 

A black plume and fireball rise over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk and Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A "drastic temperature change" was detected in one of the rail cars on Sunday, increasing the urgency of the evacuation. 

The controlled burn of the toxic chemicals would send phosgene, a highly toxic gas that was used as a weapon in World War I, into the surrounding area. 

  Controlled detonation of toxic chemicals
    Image 1 of 2

    The controlled detonation of toxic chemicals sent black smoke billowing into the air.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • Image 2 of 2

    A road in East Palestine, Ohio, is blocked after residents within a one-mile radius surrounding the site of a Norfolk and Southern train derailment were forced to evacuate for fear of an explosion, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The National Guard was activated to assist residents with the evacuation and block people from getting close to the wreckage. 

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro also ordered the evacuation of a sparsely populated area across the state border from East Palestine. 

About 50 trains derailed on Friday near East Palestine, Ohio. 

About 50 trains derailed on Friday near East Palestine, Ohio.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The release was expected to take one to three hours. Officials said it was unclear when residents would be able to return to their homes in East Palestine. 

The train derailed on Friday due to a mechanical issue with a rail car axle, sending 50 rail cars careening of the track, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

