Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update November 30, 2015

Ohio school shooter, 2 other inmates spent months building ladder used in September escape

By | Associated Press
FILE - This Sept. 12, 2014 file photo shows the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio. Ohio's prisons department released details on Friday, Nov. 14, 2014, how T.J. Lane, a teenager convicted of killing three students at an Ohio high school, climbed over a fence to escape the state prison with two other prisoners in September. The convicted school shooter and two other inmates spent several months building a ladder that they used to escape from prison. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

FILE - This Sept. 12, 2014 file photo shows the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio. Ohio's prisons department released details on Friday, Nov. 14, 2014, how T.J. Lane, a teenager convicted of killing three students at an Ohio high school, climbed over a fence to escape the state prison with two other prisoners in September. The convicted school shooter and two other inmates spent several months building a ladder that they used to escape from prison. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File) (The Associated Press)

TOLEDO, Ohio – A convicted school shooter and two other Ohio inmates spent several months building a ladder that they used to escape from prison.

Ohio's prisons department released details on Friday that explain how the three managed to get onto a prison roof in September and jumped to freedom. All three were caught within hours of the escape.

The report says T.J. Lane and the two other inmates built the ladder with materials stored in a maintenance area at the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima.

The investigation also found that a security camera at the unit where the escape happened wasn't working and that some lighting near the prison needed to be repaired.

Lane is serving a life sentence for killing three students in 2012 inside a school near Cleveland.